MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of making bomb threats at a South Florida Home Depot appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Officials said 33-year-old James Vixamar got upset over a refund he wanted from the Home Depot at 1245 NE 163rd St. in North Miami Beach, Monday.

Investigators said the suspect told a customer service representative that he was going to blow up the store before hanging up.

Police located Vixamar at his job and arrested him.

His bond was set at $3,000, with an alternate of house arrest.

