MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is numerous charges after he was accused of attacking a couple in Miami Beach and spitting on an arresting officer.

Cell phone video taken by a 7News source shows the moments after the man allegedly punched and knocked a woman out.

According to police, the suspect, 42-year-old Jose Ramos Rodriguez, punched a male and female couple.

Witnesses immediately came to the woman’s defense and confronted the suspect outside of Lost Weeknd on Espanola Way.

Police responded and eventually took Rodriguez into custody. Officers added that the woman declined medical treatment.

However, police said while taking Rodriguez into custody, he became combative and banged his head into the backseat window bars of the police cruiser.

Police also say Rodriguez spat on an officer.

“Spit actually lands on the officer,” said Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is facing six charges, including battery on a police officer, assault resisting arrest and drug-related charges.

He also mentioned during his bond court hearing that this is not his only legal trouble.

“I still got five open cases. That’s why I want to resolve everything already,” he said.

Rodriguez’s bond has been set at $9,500

