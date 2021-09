FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man charged in the murder of a teen almost two decades ago has appeared before a judge.

Joseph Pollard was denied bond in a Broward County courtroom, Wednesday.

The 56-year-old is serving a life sentence at a state prison for another crime.

Pollard was out on probation when police said he stabbed and killed 15-year-old Farrah Carter in May 2002.

He was charged with Carter’s murder earlier in September.

