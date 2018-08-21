Man accused of killing store clerk pleads not guilty

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of robbing and killing a store clerk has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Nineteen-year-old Tyrone Fields is accused of robbing and killing Ayub Ali in July.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fields entered Aunt Molly’s Food Store and robbed Ali at gunpoint. Detectives said Fields left the store then returned and fatally shot Ali.

Fields turned himself in to deputies three days after the shooting.

