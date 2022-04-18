NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man wanted for a double shooting involving a mother and her daughter in North Lauderdale has been found dead.

The victims, Jennifer Bellony and her 15-year-old daughter, were found dead outside of their townhouse on the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard, just after 9 a.m., on April 14.

Police were looking for 34-year-old Andre Anglin, who happened to be the ex-husband of Bellony.

They identified and confirmed that Anglin died from what appears to be self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation.

