MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of walking up and killing a father while he was eating with his family at a Miami Beach sidewalk café made an appearance before a judge, and the incident has renewed calls to make changes to the city’s entertainment district.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed on Tuesday while eating with his family at La Cerveceria, along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive. He was a father to a 1-year-old son and was married.

“This is a 21-year-old man who is visiting from Colorado who senselessly lost his life,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Wakefield and his family were visiting Miami Beach at the time. The gunman initially aimed the weapon at Wakefield’s son, according to the family, before he turned and shot the child’s father.

“He said that he was high on mushrooms, and he just started shooting,” a prosecutor said in bond court on Wednesday.

Tamarius Blair Davis, Jr., 22, of Norcross, Georgia faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing Wakefield.

Moments after the shooting, the alleged killer could be seen on cellphone video apparently dancing in the sidewalk cafe’s patio while holding a gun in his hand. As a woman screams, he walks to a nearby alleyway, where he would surrender to officers.

While he was being placed in handcuffs, the 22-year-old apparently confesses to the crime, yelling, “I did it! I did it! I did it!”

The victim was carted by police to 15th Street, where they would meet up with fire rescue crews. He was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he would be pronounced dead.

“Was there an amount for the second-degree charge?” Davis asked Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer.

“It’s no bond. You’re being held with no bond,” Glazer replied. “You shot and killed somebody in cold blood.”

While the alleged killer appeared in court, residents said they are fed up and scared due to the rise in crime in the entertainment district, and they have filed complaints about it.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the entertainment district attracts people who are up to no good, who are looking for drugs and who carry guns.

“Until we get rid of this entertainment district and really, truly get rid of it, I don’t know why we expect something is going to change,” Gelber said. “At the end of the day, this is an area that attracts a lot of disorder. A lot of people want to fight. A lot of people who come with guns. A lot of people who are taking drugs, and that creates a very, very challenging mix.”

