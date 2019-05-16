Man accused of killing Canadian couple in mobile home faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who police believe killed a Canadian couple in their Pompano Beach mobile home appeared in court.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they were able to put together the pieces on a double homicide that occurred back in March.

Neighbors were concerned after they hadn’t seen the couple for a few days.

That’s when a curious neighbor went into their mobile home and found their bodies.

A month and a half later, deputies believe they have their suspect.

Quinton Johnson faced a judge Thursday on murder charges.

He was served a warrant yesterday even though he’s been behind bars since early April.

Officials said that’s because he also faces other charges connected to a shooting and robbery also in Pompano Beach.

According to deputies, Johnson robbed a 67-year-old man outside a Bank of America in March.

That victim fortunately survived the attack.

Johnson’s lawyer, in court, said he is invoking his Fifth Amendment right and the State and sheriff’s office should honor that.

He’s being held behind bars without bond.

