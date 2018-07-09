Man accused of killing businessman in Lauderhill denied bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing a businessman in his Lauderhill condo.

Juan Urbie Carvajal appeared in court Monday morning, facing charges for the murder of 44-year-old Emerald Senior, also known as Martin Young.

A judge denied him bond.

Senior invited three women to his Lauderhill condo back in February. However, authorities said, one of the women exited the building and left the door open, allowing Carvajal and another man to enter.

A struggle ensued and Senior was killed in the shooting.

Two other suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime.

