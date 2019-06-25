Man accused of killing Busch Gardens flamingo fatally hit by truck

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of injuring a flamingo so severely that it needed to be put down has died after he was hit by a truck.

According to Fox 13, 48-year-old Joseph Corrao died on June 5 after he was hit by a Ford F-150 while walking crossing the street near his Orlando home.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and was not cited.

Corrao was arrested in August 2016 after police said he reached into a pen at Busch Gardens, picked up “Pinky” the flamingo and threw her to the ground.

Busch Gardens said Pinky had suffered injuries so “traumatic” that she could not be saved.

According to Fox 13, Pinky, a 19-year-old Chilean flamingo, hatched at the park in 1996. Her dancing movements made her one of the park’s stars.

