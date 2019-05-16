Man accused of killing 2 sisters, injuring 2 others in NW Miami-Dade shooting faces judge

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who allegedly killed two sisters and injured two other victims in a Northwest Miami-Dade shooting has been arrested.

Twenty-year-old Drakar Smith appeared in bond court on Thursday morning after he allegedly opened fire at an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 60th Street and 19th Avenue on April 14.

One man and three women were injured in the drive-by shooting, but two of those women did not survive.

Twenty-four-year-old Joanna Telusme and 27-year-old Stephaine Telusme were killed as they were getting ready to leave the apartment and go out with some friends.

A community can now feel at ease after the suspected killer has been put behind bars.

Smith was ordered to be held on no bond. He faces several charges including two counts of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

