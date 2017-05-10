Man accused of hitting FHP officer on 836 highway in March arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of hitting a Florida Highway Patrol Officer on the 836 Expressway has been arrested.

Police arrested 26-year-old Hugo Olivares and charged him with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving resulting in damage to property or a person on Wednesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Olivares was using a phone while driving.

FHP trooper Carlos Rosario was standing on the side of the Dolphin Expressway, wearing an orange safety vest and using a radar gun, according to a spokesperson for the FHP, when Olivares struck his cruiser. The cruiser then hit Rosario.

Olivares turned himself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Rosario was hospitalized as a result of the collision back on March 17 and continues his recovery. He has undergone multiple surgeries.

Rosario was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Olivares and the other passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries and were cleared at the scene.

Olivares bonded out of jail Wednesday night.

