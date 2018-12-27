Man accused of grand theft, armed carjacking makes court appearance

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man faced a judge for charges including grand theft and armed carjacking.

Shayon Huggertaylor was arrested Tuesday after, police said, he and another man stole a blue Dodge Challenger from a Miami Beach family.

Investigators said the family was just arriving home from a Christmas Eve party.

Officials recovered the vehicle in Northeast Miami-Dade and returned it to the owners.

