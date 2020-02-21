Man accused of going on crime spree following crash at Davie intersection

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Davie intersection captured a vehicle with its headlights off crashing into another vehicle head-on, and police said the driver of that car would run from the scene and fire shots at officers before taking over another car.

Davie Police said Odane Wellington, 25, faces several felony charges, including attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, following his alleged crime spree, Tuesday.

The video showed a white Mercedes-Benz, with its headlights turned off, barreling towards the intersection of State Road 7 and Griffin Road. Moments later, the car could be seen making a left and crashing head-on into a Toyota Corolla.

The two men inside of the Toyota were rushed to Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hollywood with serious injuries. As of Friday, the victims remain at the hospital recovering from the crash.

Police said Wellington was behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz, and shortly after the crash, he left the vehicle and ran away.

According to investigators, the 25-year-old fired at officers and then jumped into a car at a nearby Wendy’s, where he forced the driver of that car to drive away.

Officers were able to catch up with the vehicle and took Wellington into custody.

The 25-year-old has since made an appearance in court and is behind bars at the Broward County Jail.

