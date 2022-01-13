WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after gunshots were fired at a South Florida shopping center police have identified a suspect, and now he’s out on bond.

The man accused of pulling out a gun and shooting at another man at the CityPlace parking garage in Doral was arrested Wednesday evening but made bail Thursday.

“The truth will set you free, everybody will find out in a minute,” said Alex Arnaud, the suspect, as he walked out of jail.

The 32-year-old has been charged with attempted murder for what occurred last Sunday night at the CityPlace Doral shopping center.

Cellphone video had played a big roll in the investigation. The video depicts fighting between several people.

Hair pulling, punches thrown, and then a man pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Police said Arnaud is the man in the video with the gun.

He was able to bond out of jail; his bond was set at $12,000.

During his first appearance in court early Thursday, prosecutors asked the judge to take another look at the charges against him.

“I think it may have been booked incorrectly, it was booked at a $10,000 bond. The charges don’t indicate that a firearm was present, but if you wanna read the facts clearly, there was one. Would your honor be willing to readdress his bond status?” said the prosecutor.

“I cannot do that because he already posted his bond, so technically he is as if he was released,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “The state would have to follow a motion to modify his bond conditions or the bond amount.”

Glazer told Arnaud that when he is released he is not able to enter CityPlace Doral, and he is to stay away from the man he is accused of trying to kill.

