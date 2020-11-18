Man accused of fatally stabbing wife in Miami makes court appearance

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Miami has made an appearance in court.

Ygor Arrudasouza was in tears as he faced a judge, Wednesday.

The 28 year-old has been charged with second degree murder with a weapon.

Police said he stabbed Yuni Carey Herrera to death during a heated argument in their Miami condo.

The victim was a well-known trans-activist, performer and pageant queen.

