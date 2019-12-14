Man accused of exposing himself to preteens in Hollywood faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of luring preteens to his vehicle and exposing himself appeared in a Fort Lauderdale bond court.

Umer Tanguwalla, 25, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a child under 16.

According to Hollywood Police, Tanguwalla lured girls to his car parked in East Hollywood and pleasured himself in front of them on at least three separate occasions.

Detectives said he would ask the girls for directions, at which time the victims would notice he had his pants down and was fondling himself.

Standing before a judge on Saturday, Tanguwalla was given a $50,000 bond and was ordered to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor.

Police believe there could be additional victims, so they are requesting anyone who’s come into direct contact with Tanguwalla to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411.

