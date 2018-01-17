Man accused of exposing himself outside South Miami Winn-Dixie

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been accused of exposing himself outside a South Miami supermarket.

Victor Hall, 41, was arrested after allegedly touching himself in front of three women at a Winn-Dixie, Tuesday night.

Police said they found several loaded guns, including an assault rifle, and three knives inside his vehicle.

Hall faces several charges.

