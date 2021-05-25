Man accused of dropping feces outside Hallandale Beach Jewish school appears in court

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of harassing members of a Hallandale Beach synagogue faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

Hallandale Beach Police arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey Carl Fleming on Monday and he is now facing a hate crime charge.

Appearing in court the following day, Fleming was ordered to stay away from the Chabad of South Broward.

“You’ve been charged with stalking, a hate crime and littering on a private property,” said the judge.

The charges stem from what, police and members of the targetted house of worship said, Fleming did last week.

On Sunday night, surveillance video showed a man tossing a cooler outside of the Chabad of South Broward along East Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Inside the cooler was human waste.

Police said Sunday’s incident was the second time Fleming had left feces outside of the house of worship.

Cellphone video captured him as he went on an antisemitic rant at parents outside of the Jewish school.

Hours later, police and witnesses said, he returned and left a bag filled with feces.

His bond was set at $11,000.

“I’m very grateful to the CIty of Hallandale Beach and the police department for their efforts,” said Rabbi Raphael Tennenhaus with the Chabad of South Broward.

Community members are grateful one man was caught, but leaders said the reality is there could be more out there looking to do harm.

It is the reason why more security has been added to the house of worship and others in the area.

“To deter any more possible crimes and acts of violence and hatred against the Jewish community,” said Rabbi Tennenhaus.

