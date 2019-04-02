Man accused of drawing swastikas in Miami Beach charged with hate crime

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of drawing swastikas across several places in Miami Beach had his charges upgraded.

Sean Kenna, 45, faced a judge in court, Tuesday morning.

One of the seven charges against him were enhanced from criminal mischief to a hate crime.

Kenna was arrested last week after Miami Beach Police said they linked him to at least seven of the hateful symbols found at different locations on the beach.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.