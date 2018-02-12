Man accused of dragging officer through street faces judge

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge today for allegedly dragging a police officer through Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police arrested Thomas Cabrera on several charges including attempted murder of an officer.

Cabrera pleaded not guilty at the Broward County Courthouse.

Police said Cabrera was using drugs before the officer approached his car back in December.

The officer was dragged half a mile down Pines Boulevard, as the car reached speeds up to a hundred miles an hour.

Police boxed Cabrera in with their cruisers and arrested him in Davie.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.