Man accused of choking, slamming cat to death at park in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Osvaldo Lam, 21, was arrested at Indian Hammocks Park in Kendall, Wednesday.

According to a police report, an officer responded to the scene after getting a report of a man choking and slamming a cat on the ground before throwing the animal in the trash.

Upon confronting Lam, the officer noticed animal hair all over Lam’s body and animal feces on his shorts.

Police said Lam also had scratches on his hands and arms and there was blood all over the area. Police also found a dead brown and black cat in the trash can.

Lam was later arrested and told police the cat attacked him while he was sitting on a park bench.

Police said during a search, they also found a glass wine bottle in Lam’s backpack.

Lam has been charged with animal cruelty with intent to injure/kill and disorderly intoxication.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.

