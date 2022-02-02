MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver accused of a deadly hit and run was released from jail, but with a judge laying down restrictions.

Jahmel Minott walked out of Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami Wednesday afternoon, covering his face with a jacket.

The 18-year-old was in court Wednesday morning, charged with reckless vehicular homicide and leaving scene of a crash resulting in death.

He was told he is not allowed to drive.

According to police, Minott slammed into two other cars along Northwest 7th Avenue and 119th Street in North Miami, and took off Monday.

Minott’s passenger died.

Another driver was rushed to the hospital.

