Man accused of breaking into hotel rooms, stealing pricey items in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into several hotel rooms in Miami Beach.
Benjamin Anderson appeared in court after being charged with burglary and third-degree grand theft.
Miami Beach Police said Anderson, who is from Minnesota, stole a master key from the Loews Hotel on Collins Avenue.
He then allegedly broke into four rooms and took two Kindle tablets, a pair of headphones and glasses.
Anderson is being held on a $37,500 bond.
