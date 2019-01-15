Man accused of breaking into hotel rooms, stealing pricey items in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into several hotel rooms in Miami Beach.

Benjamin Anderson appeared in court after being charged with burglary and third-degree grand theft.

Miami Beach Police said Anderson, who is from Minnesota, stole a master key from the Loews Hotel on Collins Avenue.

He then allegedly broke into four rooms and took two Kindle tablets, a pair of headphones and glasses.

Anderson is being held on a $37,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.