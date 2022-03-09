MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her young son were victims of a vicious attack on South Beach.

They were beaten during a night out on the beach. Weeks after the attack, a stunning find led to an arrest.

“He hit my face,” said the mother.

She said she and her 11-year-old were attacked by the man.

“Very hard, cut my face,” said the mother.

The mother and son, who did not want to be identified, were having dinner on Lincoln Road in February, where they told 7News they were approached and harassed by a man.

“We didn’t want be anywhere near him,” said the son.

So they changed tables.

“She came in,” said the son, “and she told him to leave us alone, and then he started calling my mom bad words, and we just moved to the other side.”

Moments later, as he played on Lincoln Road, feet from their table, the boy told 7News, the man returned.

“He punches me in the face,” said the son.

His mother’s instinct was to protect her boy.

“My mom comes, and she tries to separate us. He comes up, hits my mom in the face, cuts her on the side, and then he punches her again in the lips,” said the son. “There was a lot of blood all over the floor.”

The man ran off, uncaught. Police were called. Restaurant workers came to her aid before she was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital.

With her injuries mostly healed, she took her son to see the Ocean Drive symphony orchestra in Lummus Park, Sunday. It’s where, they said, they spotted the man who hurt them weeks ago.

“I saw him,” said the mother.

“I see him! He’s the guy that attacked me,” said the son.

“I tried to follow the guy,” said the mother.

She flagged down police, told them her horror story and pointed out her accused attacker.

7News obtained images of his apprehension. It happened as Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, hotel operators, tourism officials and concert goers took in the classical music on Ocean Drive.

Andre Ruddock appeared in bond court, Monday.

Miami Beach Police said he committed aggravated battery. The family hopes to never see him again.

Ruddock was locked up in Miami-Dade jail with a $7,500 bond.

Prosecutors said the suspect is an ex-con who served a five-year prison sentence before getting out.

