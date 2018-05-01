Man accused of attempted kidnapping in Miami arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a child in Miami.

According to Miami Police, 33-year-old Brenard Carr allegedly approached a girl between the age of 11 and 13 last week and tried to kidnap her.

It happened near a church in Liberty City, along Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.

The victim told police Carr tried to pull her away when she ignored his request for her to join him. She managed to get away unharmed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.