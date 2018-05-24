Man accused of attempted abduction of 4 children faces judge

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A college student accused of trying to abduct four children from a Deerfield Beach elementary school appeared in court.

Parents who dropped off their children at Park Ridge Elementary School in Deerfield Beach on Thursday said they are concerned with the situation.

One mother even spoke with the suspect, 27-year-old Milor Michel, who tried to grab her daughter off of campus on Wednesday.

They’re breathing a sigh of relief now that Michel is in jail.

He went before a bond court judge, Thursday morning.

“He come touch my daughter. I said, ‘No, don’t touch her,'” said parent Jacqueline Jacques.

Jacques said Michel grabbed her daughter right outside of the school, just after she was dropped off.

“He was going to grab her, and that’s when my mom said, ‘Don’t touch her,’ and he let her go,” said Jacques’ son Henock. “The reason why he did not go somewhere with her is because my mom was here, and I was here.”

A father who identified himself as Mr. Moore said the suspect tried to snatch his daughters too.

“I let them walk, and yesterday it just happened that fast,” Moore said.

Moore said his daughters claimed to see what Michel was doing, and when he approached them, they ran away to tell a teacher.

“They were smart kids because I trained them pretty good,” Moore said. “When strangers come around, they know what to do, and thank God that they seen this guy, and they notified the staff, the office immediately. My daughters took off running because they told me that they seen the guy. He walked up to them, but they ran from him.”

Michel was in court where he said he attended Palm Beach State College. He is studying economics and psychology.

According to the state, Michel has been Baker Acted before. He has also been accused of trespassing several times.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again,” Moore said. “I’m a parent, and I have two kids that have been going to this school for like three years now. You know, we’ve never had this problem, but thank God this is all taken care of.”

Michel is being held on a $400,000 bond.

