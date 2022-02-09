MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of brutally attacking an officer faced a judge.

On Wednesday, Victor Fernandez appeared in court.

He is facing a long list of charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and armed robbery.

His bond was set at $60,000 but will stay in jail due to another case.

Police said the 33-year-old beat an officer unconscious on Friday when they tried to arrest him in the parking lot of the Best Western near LeJeune Road and West Flagler Street in Miami.

The officer suffered a fractured skull.

