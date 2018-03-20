Man accused of abducting woman at knifepoint at Miami Shores Publix

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accusing of holding a woman at knifepoint and abducting her from a Publix supermarket in Miami Shores.

The 34-year-old victim, who did not want to reveal her identity, described the horrific ordeal.

“He kept showing me the knife so, I was like, ‘If I do something wrong, he’s gonna kill me,'” the victim said.

The woman said the man targeted her last Wednesday while she was putting her groceries in her car. The man forced her into her passenger seat and took her to an ATM to take out $300.

“He showed me the knife inside the car and told me, ‘Do whatever I’m telling you to do,’ so I just moved to the next seat,” the woman said.

Police said their search for the assailant took top priority. “Just think about it — women coming out by themselves, in the dark, in the shopping center — having a knife pulled out on them, and then being abducted by being forced in the car and driven away,” said Miami Shores Police Officer David Golt. “I can’t really think of a much more egregious offense than that. This was a number one priority for our department.”

The woman said during the frightening encounter, she didn’t know if she would live or die. “It was very scary. I’ve never had a knife like that in front of me,” she said.

Police ultimately arrested Samuel Pough, and they said he enacted a similar crime Sunday night. They fear there may be more victims.

“We had two incidents, one on a Sunday evening and one on a Wednesday evening, and on Thursday, we were waiting for him in anticipation that he would strike again in the future,” Golt said. “We had a team set up, and when he arrived, we had multiple undercover officers in the parking lot.”

Pough remains behind bars without bond.

If you believe you may be one of Pough’s victims, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

