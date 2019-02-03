MIAMI (WSVN) - A father who was caught and cuffed in after, officials said, he kidnapped his own children in Miami faced a judge for the first time since his arrest.

A Miami-Dade circuit judge ruled for Zak Gotay to remain in jail without bond after police took him into custody him at a Walmart near Northeast 163rd Street in North Miami Beach, Saturday.

Investigators said Gotay went missing with his two sons Friday after he kicked open the door of their mother’s apartment and took the boys, ages 4 and 2.

The children have since been found safely and reunited with their mother.

