Man accused in fatal shooting of US Air Force vet held without bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a U.S. Air Force veteran faced a judge in Fort Lauderdale.

Forty-two-year-old Nakia Simmons appeared in court Tuesday after he was accused of shooting 33-year-old Roy Brockington in head.

Surveillance video showed two men as they approached the victim near Northwest 27Th Street and 55th Avenue in Lauderhill, last Friday.

According to officials, that’s when one of the men shot the victim in the head. Brockington died at the scene.

Simmons is being held without bond.

