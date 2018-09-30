Man accused in fatal pellet rifle shooting of puppy in Davie bonds out

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fatally shooting a puppy with a pellet sniper rifle at an apartment complex in Davie has bonded out of jail.

His head covered with an item of clothing, 19-year-old Johansen Concepcion de la Ros declined to comment on the incident as he walked out of jail, Sunday night.

According to Davie Police, the suspect opened fire from the porch of a second-floor unit at an apartment complex along Southwest 30th Street and 73rd Way, Saturday night.

Investigators said the dog, named Princess, belonged to an 8-year-old girl. Court documents state the girl’s mother was out walking the 8-month-old puppy when the animal was shot in the face.

A friend of Concepcion de la Ros said the suspect had showed up to his house with the pellet rifle. Shortly after, the friend said, Concepcion de la Ros aimed the gun in the direction of Princess and her owner’s mother.

Court records state, “Concepcion de la Ros then looked over and said in Spanish, ‘I’m going to shoot the dog.'”

Speaking with 7News, the suspect’s father said his son is sorry.

No one answered the door when a 7News crew knocked on the home of Concepcion’s friend. However, on the front steps, someone left feces with a Post-It note that read, “Your roommate is a piece of [expletive].”

Meanwhile, other dog owners in the community find it difficult to believe someone would do this to a defenseless animal

“Should I be scared of having my dog walk around and go to the bathroom?” said area resident Johnny Rine.

Although a pellet gun was used, the bullet still packed enough power to leave a trail of blood, leaving Princess to die from her wounds.

“I couldn’t imagine having anybody try to take a shot at my dog, or even hit my dog, you know?” said Rine. “I would lose it.”

Concepcion de la Ros told police he wasn’t aiming for the dog but for the lake in the neighborhood and that Princess walked in front of the shot. He has been charged with felony animal abuse.

