Man accidentally shoots self in leg while driving on Palmetto in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be transported to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving along the Palmetto Expressway in Doral.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the southbound lanes near Northwest 58th Street, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

According to troopers, Alex Avila, 21, was holding a firearm while driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. Troopers said Avila mishandled the weapon and accidentally discharged it.

As a result, troopers said Avila suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right leg.

Troopers said the incident was not road-rage related.

He was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured two FHP cruisers next to Avila’s white truck, which could be seen parked next to the median of the highway.

The truck has since been towed away from the scene.

