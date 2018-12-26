Man, 82, kills wife then self over medical issues

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 82-year-old Florida man fatally shot his wife and then himself after telling family members he could no longer take care of her medical needs.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials tell news outlets that deputies found the bodies of Henry and Nancy Stanekci on Saturday inside their home in Polk City in central Florida.

According to investigators, Stanekci called his brother around 10 p.m. and told him he’d just shot his wife. Deputies arrived at the home and found Stanekci with two bullet wounds. His wife was also dead.

According to WESH, deputies said in a previous call to his brother, Stanecki said he was worried about his wife’s health and frequent falls, saying he wasn’t able to care for her anymore due to his own health.

The couple had been married for 28 years.

