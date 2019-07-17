Man, 5-year-old child hospitalized after Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a 5-year-old child have been hospitalized after a shooting at a Lauderhill apartment building.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue Chief Jeffrey Levy, one adult and one child were shot.

Relative Calvinette Lemons said the shooting happened in a stairwell at the complex.

“I ran outside, and that’s when my kids ran up to me and said that my brother-in-law Demetrius got shot and my little cousin Aiden got shot,” Lemons said. “I kept crying asking if both of them were all right.”

Shooting occurred at 3124 NW 19th St (Lauderhill Pointe Apartments). 2 shooting victims were transported to @BrowardHealth Ft. Lauderdale in serious condition. The suspect remains at large. https://t.co/KBKWzup4hC — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) July 18, 2019

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. Investigators said the two victims are related.

“Both victims were responsive when the police arrived on scene,” Lauderhill Police Officer Mike Santiago said.

Lemons said her brother-in-law had been fighting with another man, who fired a shot that hit both of her loved ones.

“I couldn’t take it seeing the wound and the blood,” Lemons said. “I was crying with hurt because it could’ve been my child, my brother, my boyfriend, anything. I was just hurt crying.”

A woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said other children tried to move the 5-year-old to the sidewalk.

“Up on their shoulder like wheelbarrow-style,” she said. “We also saw a older guy was put in an ambulance and taken away as well.”

Police said the shooter remains at large as of Wednesday night.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

