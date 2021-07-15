PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a 3-year-old child have died in a fiery crash in Plantation.

The crash happened near Northwest Third Street and University Drive, at around 3:30 a.m., Thursday. Fire crews responded to the scene and quickly put out the flames.

Part of the car, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, could be seen covered with a yellow tarp. The car was so badly damaged that it was almost unrecognizable. Just in front of the Mercedes-Benz was another yellow tarp on the road.

“I’m really sad about it. I actually, like, wanna cry right now,” one woman said.

Authorities have identified the driver as 26-year-old Ryan Yates and the 3-year-old as James Oizan-Chapon.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree before the vehicle burst into flames.

“It was just scary and shocking to me to see something like that and to hear something like that,” the woman said. “I wasn’t ready to see that.”

The woman was in an apartment nearby and said she heard the crash happen and, seconds later, saw the aftermath.

“I look out the window, and I see a car in flames, and then, after that, I heard two booming sounds, which sounded like explosions, I guess, from the fire,” she said.

Part of University Drive remains shut down as of Thursday afternoon, and drivers are being detoured around the crash site.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed, but it appears speed may have been a factor.

