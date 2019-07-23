Mama duck attacks Lauderhill firefighter during duckling rescue

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that firefighting is a dangerous job, but sometimes the danger may actually come from something other than a fire.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue tweeted video showing a firefighter working to save a duckling from a storm drain. However, right as he manages to get the duckling out, the duck’s mother flew in and hit him on the head to protect her young.

“Another reason why firefighting is a risky job,” fire rescue tweeted.

The firefighter quickly put the duckling down, and it then ran away and joined its waiting mother and sibling.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.