Mall where Jacksonville shooting occurred faces 10 lawsuits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ten lawsuits have been filed against the owners of a Florida outdoor mall where authorities say a gunman opened fire at an online video game tournament, killing two people, wounding several others and then fatally shooting himself.

The Florida Times-Union reports that nine of the lawsuits were filed earlier this month against The Jacksonville Landing and its owners. Another suit was filed several days after the Aug. 26 shooting.

A suit filed by the widow of one victim is claiming wrongful death, while the others seek damages for personal injury or negligence.

Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, shot up the “Madden NFL 19” qualifying tournament at a Chicago Pizza restaurant a day after losing. Rival gamers Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton were left dead.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.