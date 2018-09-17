Malfunctioning power line in Fort Lauderdale sparks stop sign fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire sparked in Fort Lauderdale after a power line fell on top of a stop sign.

Fire Rescue crews responded to the incident, where an energized power line hit a stop sign ,sparking a fire and causing some power outages on Northwest 10th Terrace and Eighth Street.

The incident even caused water in nearby pipes to boil until the power line could be turned off — releasing steam from nearby man hole covers.

Crews were able to put out the fire without any injuries.

