Male killed in Little Havana shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a male victim was shot and killed in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Sunday morning.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Third Street, just before 11 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

#BREAKING @MiamiPD are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning just before 11:00 near NW 11th Ave & 3rd street. He was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eHVhEOdjLP — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) March 11, 2018

Investigators are withholding the victim’s identity until they notify next of kin.

Officials have not provided any details about a possible gunman or the victim’s age.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

