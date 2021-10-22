MIAMI (WSVN) - Everyone is thinking pink during the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement returns to South Florida on Saturday with two events in Miami-Dade and Broward.

The walks have united communities, companies and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in December of 2007,” said Miriam Ventura, a breast cancer survivor.

The stage one cancer was discovered during her annual mammogram.

Ventura beat cancer and since 2009 has been an active participant in the program through her employer and raises awareness for the event.

“We’ve been participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Miami for the past 12 years,” she said. “We do bake sales, we sell food, we do raffles, we raffle gift cards, gift baskets.”

The funds raised go towards helping breast cancer patients and their families.

Ventura encourages both men and women to get checked regularly.

“If I could do it, you guys could do it too,” she said. “You gotta fight. You can’t give up. You have to have hope, faith, you gotta give back.”

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Miami-Dade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 at LoanDepot Park. For more information on how to participate or to donate, click here.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Broward will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Huizenga Plaza. For more information on how to participate or to donate, click here.

Registration for the walks begins at 7 a.m.

