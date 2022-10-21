(WSVN) - In South Florida, the American Cancer Society is honoring victims and survivors in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The annual event is scheduled to return to Miami-Dade and Broward counties, Saturday.

Hundreds of men and women will walk to raise their voices and bring awareness at Loan Depot Park in Miami and Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale.

In Miami-Dade, the event is a joint effort between the American Cancer Society and the County Commission.

“We are going to be with them always and that is what we do joining forces with them and thanking them for their sacrifice,” said District 6 Miami-Dade commissioner Rebeca Sosa. “I had cancer when I was only 28.”

Breast cancer is the leading type of cancer among women.

“When I was in high school my mother got diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Chairwoman Darlene Fernandez. “We also have it in our family history with both of my grandmas having breast cancer as well.”

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 300,000 people will be diagnosed and more than 40,000 will die from the disease by the need of 2022.

It has devastating impacts, not only on patients but also survivors and caregivers.

The Senior Executive Director of the American cancer society, Arleen Uria-Speed, shared some hopeful insight.

“The good news is that we have had 3.8 million cancer survivors so we are making progress and we have a 42% decline in breast cancer deaths since 1989,” said Uria-Speed.

Events like Making Strides help make that goal a reality by raising funds to help those who are diagnosed and aiding their families in dealing with the impacts of the disease.

Experts all agree that the best weapon to fight breast cancer is to get checked often.

Even me, as a person who goes every single year to get checked, it’s nerve-wracking, but I think that’s important that once — if it’s detected early enough, it’s something that can be handled,” said Fernandez.

“All those that are here today, and watching at home, and on the street if you’re not doing something, join forces with them — join forces to save lives and never give up the hope that one day the solution is going to come to light, and everyone is going to be able to survive,” said Sosa.

The funds raised with these walks also support cancer patients to ensure they get the treatment they need.

Members of 7News will be at the walk; Vivian Gonzalez will emcee Broward’s walk while Alex De Armas will emcee the event in Miami-Dade.

For more information on the event, visit the MDX website or go straight to the American Cancer Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.