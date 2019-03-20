Makeshift boat made of foam and wood found in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A makeshift boat made of foam and wood has been found ashore on Sunny Isles Beach.

The boat, believed to have belonged to a group of Cuban migrants, was found along the 16000 block of Collins Avenue, Wednesday.

According to Sunny Isles Police, the group of migrants fled once they made it to land.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have since removed the boat.

Officials are working to locate the migrants.

