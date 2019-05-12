Make-A-Wish teen celebrates Sweet 16 in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A deserving teen’s dream of having a VIP birthday experience came true thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Kiara, a 10th grader at Ronald W. Reagan-Doral Senior High School, celebrated her birthday in Miami Springs with the Sweet 16 party of her dreams, Saturday.

The teen has severe kidney problems due to an ongoing battle with lupus.

Kiara got to ride both a limousine and a horse-drawn carriage.

She also got her hair makeup professionally done, giving her the full VIP experience.

