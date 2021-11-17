DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie teen fulfilled a heartwarming wish with a donation to help others who are battling cancer.

Seventeen-year-old cancer survivor Cole Vaccarella made a special donation with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

The teen chose to use his wish to give $5,000 to the Sarcoma Patient Assistance Fund at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The funds help the families of children who can’t afford treatment.

“We are granting Cole’s wish, and this is one of the unique wishes that we get from time to time, which is a wish to give back,” said president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Norman Wedderburn.

“In February, I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in my right humerus,” said Vaccarella. It was pretty devastating for me, but I went through it with these amazing doctors and nurses that took care of me, and I just want others to get that opportunity that I had.”

Cole said it feels good knowing his donation could positively impact others battling cancer.

