Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grants 12-year-old’s wish to swim with dolphins, sea creatures

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the wish of a girl who wanted to spend a day with dolphins and other sea creatures in the Florida Keys.

Giovanna, a 12-year-old girl from Boca Raton, was treated to a day with the sea creatures at Dolphins Plus Bayside in Key Largo thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Giovanna has a nervous system disorder, so she does not speak much, but her parents said it does not stop her from doing what she loves.

“She loves this stuff, stuff in the water. She loves it,” Renan Dadalto, Giovanna’s father, said. “Sometimes I do kite surfing, and she goes with me — surf, too. She loves it.”

She’s also not only got the chance to swim with dolphins but also feed sharks and paint with sea lions!

“When it started, she was afraid, but later she’s happy, and she do good,” Dadalto said.

It’s safe to say she had a splash!

“I’m so happy,” Dadalto said. “I’m so happy, and she’s so happy. We never forget this time.”

The mammal encounter is part of a five-day Florida Keys adventure for Giovanna and her family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.