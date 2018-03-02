Make-A-Wish, partners join to send teen battling cancer to Hawaii

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A young teenager is getting ready to make his way to Hawaii, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and its partners.

Cheers could be heard across the University of Miami campus Thursday afternoon for 18-year-old Greggory Humbert, a Make-a-Wish child whose dream of going to Hawaii will now come true.

“It’s been very good,” Humbert said. “I can’t even describe it.”

Humbert said the thought of going to Hawaii makes him excited.

“It’s a first,” he said. “It’s like a big chunk of me that just wants to just show all the expression, but I’m just trying to keep it mellow.”

Humbert has a special connection with 7News anchor Alex de Armas, who is one of his wish granters. WSVN and the dedicated staff with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida helped make the wish possible.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida helps bring good news to kids in our community with life-threatening medical conditions.

Alex de Armas and fellow wish partner Christine Cruz first met Humbert in 2017 at Alex’s Place at the UHealth Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. There, Humbert battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

A year later, Humbert is now cancer-free and headed to Hawaii, something his father said is a huge blessing.

“I get to have my son to do everything he wanted to do for the last couple of years, you know, just wonderful,” Humbert’s father said.

Humbert’s wish also came true due to the efforts of the Chi Omega chapter at UM, a national Make-A-Wish partner. The girls not only raised the funds but put together a Hawaiian-themed party to surprise him with the great news.

“It means everything, it’s so great to give a child some hope even though they’re battling something bigger than any of us could imagine,” said Amanda Cremele, a sister of Chi Omega.

It’s been quite the journey for the Miami Jackson High senior.

“The way I got through was a good mentality, honestly,” Humbert said. “I realize that there was a lot of kids besides me that actually got things much [worse] than me, so I never really felt bad for myself throughout the whole process. I tried to do the best to put a smile on for everybody else.”

Humbert hopes to one day give back to the community who made his wish come true.

Humbert will start at Miami-Dade College in the fall.

