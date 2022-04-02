SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Miami community came together over chicken wings to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The annual Wings for Wishes event took place around 11:30 a.m., Saturday, at Sports Grill Miami located around the 1500 block of Sunset Drive.

The family-friendly block party features the chicken wing eating competition, and new this year will be an officially sanctioned Major League eating event.

The event serves on behalf of the more than 220 wish kids whose lives have been forever impacted by a wish come true.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that arranges experiences described as “wishes” to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

For more information, visit sfla.wish.org.

