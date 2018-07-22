Make-A-Wish helps 8-year-old meet mermaids in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl battling a disease got a chance to meet mermaids thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Eight-year-old Naomi loves mermaids and always wanted to meet one.

With a little help from the foundation, Naomi’s dream came true.

The 8-year-old met the mermaids in Boca Raton and even got to join them for a swim.

Naomi has been in and out of the hospital for her ongoing blood disorder.

