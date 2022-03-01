ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted a South Florida child a sea lion surprise.

Eleven-year-old Zakary Knight of Pompano Beach got the chance to interact with a sea lion at Theater of the Sea in Islamorada, Monday.

It’s a chance his step-father David San calls a wish come true for not just Zakary but the entire family.

“Everybody’s been involved,” said San. “We’ve all interacted with every situation that we dealt with this whole week, and we’re still dealing with more situations. We’re still getting more excited. We’re all getting the butterflies, and the wishes are coming true.”

Zakary has neuromuscular disorder, which affects his physical abilities but has not affected his love for water or marine animals.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.