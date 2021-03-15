Make-a-Wish Foundation gifts 5-year-old puppy after third open-heart surgery

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Make-a-Wish Foundation helped set up a sweet surprise in Boca Raton between a little girl and her brand new puppy.

Five-year-old Chloe Comess has a serious heart condition and was not able to have a pet.

Following her third open-heart surgery, she is now healthy enough to have an adorable addition to her family.

“Guess what? You get to take him home. He’s our puppy,” said Tracy Comess, Chloe’s mother.

It was a dream come true for Chloe.

“It’s hard to put it into words. I mean, she’s wanted a puppy since forever,” said Tracy.

Make-a-Wish Southern Florida introduced Comess to Cooper — her new Cavapoo puppy.

Her mom believes the dog represents a fresh start for her daughter.

“I hope it brings just joy and, you know, a lot of happiness and a lot of snuggles,” Tracy said. “It feels like everything’s just on the right path now.”

Chloe was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome — a condition where the left side of her heart is unable to pump blood.

“She’s had three open-heart surgeries — the first one she was 4 days old, the second one she was 6 months old, and then the third one was about a year and a half ago, just before she turned 4,” Tracy said.

“It feels like I’ve had this puppy for days, but I haven’t because this is my first time ever having a puppy,” Chloe said.

The foundation also gifted her and her older sister Emerson treats and supplies for their family’s adorable addition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.